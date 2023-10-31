Sysco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $503.4 million. The Houston-based…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $19.62 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.69 billion.

Sysco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

