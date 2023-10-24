Synchrony: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $618 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $618 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.36 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.

