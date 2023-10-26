Live Radio
Strattec Security: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 4:09 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $135.4 million in the period.

