STMicroelectronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.16.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period.

