Stifel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Stifel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 7:16 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $68.2 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in St. Louis, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.05 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

