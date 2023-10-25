Stewart Information Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $14 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $14 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $601.7 million in the period.

