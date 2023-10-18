Stepan Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.6 million.…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $562.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.