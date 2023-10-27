Stellar Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $30.9 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $156 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $111.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.9 million.

