Standard Motor Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $6.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $386.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.7 million.

