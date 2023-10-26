SS&C Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $156…

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $156 million.

On a per-share basis, the Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.21 to $1.29.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.5 billion.

