SPS Commerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $135.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 69 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $142.2 million to $143.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.79 per share, with revenue ranging from $534.2 million to $535.2 million.

