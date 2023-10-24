Spotify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $70.7 million. On…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $70.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Spotify said it expects revenue in the range of $4.03 billion.

