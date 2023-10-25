Spok: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.5 million…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $136.3 million to $139.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

