Spirit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.47 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

