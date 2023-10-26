Southwest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $193 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $193 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.53 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.