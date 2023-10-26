Southside Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 5:53 AM

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported net income of $18.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

