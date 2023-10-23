Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported profit of…

Listen now to WTOP News

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported profit of $13.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.16.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $41.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.