Southern First: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

