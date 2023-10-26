Southern Copper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $619.5 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $619.5 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period.

