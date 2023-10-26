South State: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — South State Corp. (SSB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — South State Corp. (SSB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $124.1 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of $1.62 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $573.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $428.2 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.