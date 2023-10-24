VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
South Plains Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.5 million in its third quarter.

The Lubbock, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48 million, missing Street forecasts.

