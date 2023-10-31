Sonoco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $130.7…

Listen now to WTOP News

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $130.7 million.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.01 to $1.16.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.