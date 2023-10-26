VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Sonic Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 6:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $68.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

