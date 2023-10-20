SolarEdge Technologies, Regions Financial fall; Autoliv, Euronet rise, Friday, 10/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $6.54…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $6.54 to $266.91.

The maker of robotic surgical systems reported weak third-quarter revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.07 to $15.23.

The information technology products and services provider gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $5.39 to $51.27.

The trucking company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $31.08 to $82.90.

The solar technology products maker gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.52 to $133.55.

The biopharmaceutical company is reportedly considering a sale.

Autoliv Inc., up $6.32 to $96.49.

The maker of automotive safety systems gave investors a strong sales forecast for the year.

Regions Financial Corp., down $2.04 to $14.44.

The bank reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Euronet Worldwide Inc., up $6.87 to $83.82.

The electronic payments and transactions processor gave investors a strong earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.