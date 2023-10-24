Snap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $368.3…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $368.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Snap said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion.

