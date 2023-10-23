VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » SmarFinancial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SmarFinancial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 5:09 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The bank, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.9 million.

