SkyWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.

The St. George, Utah-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $766.2 million in the period.

