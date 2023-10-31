Skyline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.7 million in its…

Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $464.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKY

