Skechers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $145.4 million.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Skechers said it expects revenue in the range of $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.33 to $3.43 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.05 billion.

