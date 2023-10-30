SJW: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Monday reported net income of $36.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Monday reported net income of $36.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.13.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $204.8 million in the period.

SJW expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 to $2.70 per share.

