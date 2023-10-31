Sirius XM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $363…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $363 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $9 billion.

