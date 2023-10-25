Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Wednesday reported net income of $500,000 in…

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Wednesday reported net income of $500,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lancaster, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $59.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.