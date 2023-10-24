Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $36.6…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $36.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $320.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.6 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

