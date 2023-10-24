Simmons First National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.2 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFNC

