VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Silicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Silicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 8:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SILC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SILC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up