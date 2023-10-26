Silicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million.

