Silgan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $110.6 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $110.6 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 65 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.