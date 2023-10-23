Sierra Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.9 million. The…

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.8 million, meeting Street forecasts.

Sierra Bancorp shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

