Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period.

Shutterstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.18 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $869 million to $886 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.