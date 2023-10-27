Shinhan Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Friday reported…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Friday reported net income of $908.4 million in its third quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $1.68 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.37 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.12 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

