Sherwin-Williams: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $761.5 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $761.5 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.