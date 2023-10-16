ServisFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $53.3…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $53.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 98 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $221.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $107.8 million.

