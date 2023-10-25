VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
ServiceNow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:24 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $242 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

