Sensata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $62.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 89 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

