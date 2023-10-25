SEI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $115.7 million.…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $115.7 million.

The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $476.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.2 million.

