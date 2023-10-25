Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (RDUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.8…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (RDUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $717.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.8 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

