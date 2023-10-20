Schlumberger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.12…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.12 billion.

The The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.31 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.32 billion.

