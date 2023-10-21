Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 13, Bishop O’Connell 3
Bethel 38, Denbigh 7
Bishop Ireton 26, Paul VI Catholic High School 14
Blue Ridge School 33, Norfolk Academy 20
Bullis, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10
Colonial Heights 42, Caroline 7
Fredericksburg Christian 21, Atlantic Shores Christian 18
Granby 13, Norcom 12
Highland Springs 36, Hermitage 6
Kenston Forest 72, Richmond Christian 32
Life Christian 32, National Christian Academy, Md. 13
Maret, D.C. 43, Potomac School 21
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, Virginia Academy 12
Northumberland 49, Westmoreland County 8
Phoebus 35, Menchville 0
Randolph-Macon Academy 48, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 13
Trinity Episcopal 28, St. Christopher’s 21
___
