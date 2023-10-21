Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 13, Bishop O’Connell 3 Bethel 38, Denbigh 7 Bishop Ireton 26, Paul VI Catholic High…

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 13, Bishop O’Connell 3

Bethel 38, Denbigh 7

Bishop Ireton 26, Paul VI Catholic High School 14

Blue Ridge School 33, Norfolk Academy 20

Bullis, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10

Colonial Heights 42, Caroline 7

Fredericksburg Christian 21, Atlantic Shores Christian 18

Granby 13, Norcom 12

Highland Springs 36, Hermitage 6

Kenston Forest 72, Richmond Christian 32

Life Christian 32, National Christian Academy, Md. 13

Maret, D.C. 43, Potomac School 21

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, Virginia Academy 12

Northumberland 49, Westmoreland County 8

Phoebus 35, Menchville 0

Randolph-Macon Academy 48, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 13

Trinity Episcopal 28, St. Christopher’s 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

