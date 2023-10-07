Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 18, Bishop Ireton 16
Benedictine 21, Georgetown Prep, Md. 19
Bishop O’Connell 39, St. John Paul the Great 0
Blue Ridge School 52, St. Annes-Belfield 18
Broadwater Academy 48, Kenston Forest 18
Churchland 21, Norcom 16
Hampton 38, Heritage 12
Hopewell 55, Petersburg 26
John Handley 41, Fauquier 21
Massanutten Military 50, Quantico 36
Phoebus 35, Kecoughtan 0
Potomac School 27, Kiski School, Pa. 0
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 42, Trinity Episcopal 7
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 32, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 54, Hargrave Military 15
St. Christopher’s 62, Fork Union Prep 6
Thomas Dale 24, Matoaca 21
Woodberry Forest 38, Collegiate-Richmond 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
