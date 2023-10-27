Sanofi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.75 billion. The company said…

The company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.02 billion in the period.

