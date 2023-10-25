Sallie Mae: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.4 million. On…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $652.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $384.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.6 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.